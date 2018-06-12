What does Nintendo do for a 2018 encore after last year's stupendous Switch debut year? Good question. So far, Nintendo's sophomore Switch year has been quieter, but Super Smash Bros. lurks in the wings as the next full-blast killer app for the system.

Here's everything that was announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream.

Fortnite is suddenly here: Surprise (or, did you expect it?), the biggest game of 2018 is now on Switch. Like, today. You can download it soon.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate looks like the epic Smash of your dreams, coming December 7

Smash looks fantastic, but it also has a lot more going on than the already great 2014 Wii U version. It'll have every (yes, every) character ever in any Smash Bros. game, and a few new characters. It works with GameCube controllers. It is directed by Masahiro Sakurai. This looks insanely comprehensive. It looks like...over 60 characters?

There are a few new exclusives, too: Metroid enemy Ridley, plus Splatoon characters.

What's this crazy flying mech game? "Daemon X Machina" is a completely new Nintendo game, a flying-mech title by Kenichiro Tsukuda, the producer of the Armored Core series. It has a lot of suit-upgrading, and isn't arriving until 2019, but it's a completely new announcement.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 gets an expansion: it arrived at the end of a huge flood of 2017 Switch games, but the overlooked JRPG is getting new DLC that takes place 500 years earlier. "Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country" arrives September 14.

Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Pokemon: Let's Go Eeevee arrive November 16: The game imports Pokemon from the mobile Pokemon Go game, and there's a new accessory called the Poke Ball Plus that has an analog stick and button and can be used as a game controller: it comes in an optional $100 game bundle. (I'm not a massive Pokemon player, but this one looks like a good way to get back aboard.)

Super Mario Party hits Switch October 5 with two-system play: The party game's next iteration (how many have there been?) adds Joy-Con controls in minigames (they seem perfectly suited for Mario Party) and can connect two Switches for cross-system gaming.

Fire Emblem coming to Switch, Spring 2019: "Fire Emblem: Three Houses" is the Nintendo Switch's first true Fire Emblem game after last year's Koei co-produced "Fire Emblem Warriors." It follows three characters, and has similar turn-based gameplay as the rest of the series.

Overcooked 2 is coming: The first game, a cult Steam hit, just came out last year. The sequel, which should have even more absurd multiplayer cooking, has local and online modes, and is coming August 7.

Killer Queen Black: another new announcement, a "first to Switch" multiplayer game that's been an acclaimed arcade indie hit. The retro-style arcade game supported up to 10 players at once, and looks like party madness (no release date).

Hollow Knight: looks like an indie platformer in the spirit of games like Celeste and Shovel Knight, and it's here today.

Octopath Traveler: the exclusive Switch RPG by Square Enix, hits July 13, with a demo coming June 14. JRPG lovers, rejoice.

Other games:

Starlink: Battle for Atlas, with Starfox tie-ins, comes October 16.



Arena of Valor by Tencent Games is coming in "Fall 2018."



Minecraft is getting its physical release June 21.



Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle's Donkey Kong Adventure add-on DLC hits June 26.



Pixark, by Snail Games USA (Fall 2018)



Just Dance 2019, by Ubisoft (October 23)



What didn't we get? Metroid Prime 4, N64 Classic. Metroid Prime 4, announced last year, is still a mystery. And while rumors of an N64 Classic mini-console are spreading, there's still no confirmed news yet.

Earlier E3 news

The CNET team is at E3 in Los Angeles, and will be following up with on-site reporting throughout the week.

