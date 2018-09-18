Nintendo drops its Switch bundle with Fortnite on Oct. 5

Don't have a Nintendo Switch yet?
Nintendo just announced a new Switch bundle that comes with the smash-hit game Fortnite, arriving on Oct. 5.
"Wait a minute," some of you may be thinking, "isn't Fortnite already free to download?" Well, yes. But Nintendo's Switch bundle also includes 1,000 V-Bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency, and the Double Helix set, which consists of a Fortnite character skin, back bling, glider and pickaxe. You also get the console, dock, Joy-Con controllers, wrist straps and Joy-Con grip.
Plus, the bundle costs $300 in the US, which is the same amount you'd pay for a Nintendo Switch console on its own. So you're getting the Fortnite add-ons for free with the bundle.
Fortnite is also one of the few Switch games you can play online without paying for Nintendo's Switch Online service.
If you're not a big Fortnite fan, you can wait for Nintendo's Pokemon Let's Go or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch bundles releasing later this year.
