Nintendo drops its Switch bundle with Fortnite on Oct. 5

Sure, Fortnite is already free, but it's no more expensive than a regular Switch and you get some V-Bucks.

Fortnite being played on the Nintendo Switch.

Don't have a Nintendo Switch yet?

Nintendo just announced a new Switch bundle that comes with the smash-hit game Fortnite, arriving on Oct. 5.

"Wait a minute," some of you may be thinking, "isn't Fortnite already free to download?" Well, yes. But Nintendo's Switch bundle also includes 1,000 V-Bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency, and the Double Helix set, which consists of a Fortnite character skin, back bling, glider and pickaxe. You also get the console, dock, Joy-Con controllers, wrist straps and Joy-Con grip.

Plus, the bundle costs $300 in the US, which is the same amount you'd pay for a Nintendo Switch console on its own. So you're getting the Fortnite add-ons for free with the bundle.

Fortnite is also one of the few Switch games you can play online without paying for Nintendo's Switch Online service.

If you're not a big Fortnite fan, you can wait for Nintendo's Pokemon Let's Go or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch bundles releasing later this year.

