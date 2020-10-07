Nintendo discusses connections between Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Nintendo gave a first look at Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity on Wednesday, a prequel of sorts for the hit 2017 game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The upcoming hack and slash game for the Nintendo Switch is set to arrive Nov. 20.

Among the features Nintendo discussed were that the game will take place in the same game world as Breath of the Wild, but set 100 years before the events of 2017's game. The action game will be different from Breath of the Wild though, as it focuses on epic war-like clashes between hundreds of characters.

"Nintendo promised during the stream that we'll also get to learn more about the backstories of certain characters, as well as their relationships that weren't thoroughly examined in Breath of the Wild," CNET sister site GameSpot said in its coverage of the event.

You can watch the entire Nintendo Treehouse livestream on YouTube, where the company also discussed the upcoming Pikmin 3 Deluxe adventure game, which serves as a remaster and reinvention in a way of the popular 2013 Wii U game.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe comes out Oct. 30, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity arrives Nov. 20.