Nintendo Direct to reveal upcoming Switch games on Wednesday

Alfred Ng / CNET

If you're wondering what games you'll be playing on your Switch in the coming months, Nintendo will have answers on Wednesday. It'll stream a Nintendo Direct at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. GMT), and video is embedded below for your convenience.

The 50-minute livestream will focus on "available games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and games coming to Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021," the company tweeted. So we'll likely learn the identity of the next fighter coming to Smash Bros. Ultimate (Final Fantasy 7's Sephiroth was added in December) and get a taste of its upcoming releases.

Let the speculation begin.