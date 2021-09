James Martin/CNET

Nintendo's next Direct livestream is coming Thursday, Sept. 23, the company revealed Wednesday.

"Tune in 9/23 at 3 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter," the company wrote in a tweet.

