Nintendo Direct E3 2021: How to watch, start times, predictions

Nintendo will hold its traditional E3 Direct on Tuesday, June 15, at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET/5 p.m. BST/2 a.m. June 16 AEST). Unlike previous years when the Mario company would hold its show before the start of E3, this year the video game trade show went through a lot of changes, including becoming entirely digital. Nintendo will likely have one or two surprises, including news of the upgraded version of the Switch and a date for the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

What is Nintendo Direct?

When Nintendo wants to show off its upcoming games or hardware, it will put on a Nintendo Direct event. Sometimes it shows off a lineup of titles, whether they be indie or major franchises, and other times it will spend an entire program dedicated to one game such as it did with Pokemon Sword and Shield.

When does Nintendo Direct E3 start?

The show starts Tuesday, June 15, at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET/5 p.m. BST/2 a.m. June 16 AEST). You can watch it on Nintendo's YouTube channel.

What should I expect?



The most anticipated news is the new Nintendo Switch. Dubbed the Switch Pro, the next iteration of the portable console is rumored to have a 7-inch OLED screen, which might mean it can do 4K gaming. There may also be improvements to the console's battery life and other hardware improvements. If it's announced, expect the Switch Pro to be the big item this holiday season.

As for games, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is arguably Nintendo's biggest game that was delayed last year. There have been minimal details about the game since it was announced at E3 2019. There will also be some more detail about Splatoon 3, since it had a brief mention in February.

There could be one more surprise announcement from Nintendo but don't hold your breath for a new Metroid game.