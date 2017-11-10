The Nintendo Switch may be a whole lot easier to find this holiday season and beyond, according to a new report by the Wall Street Journal.

Nintendo has allegedly ramped up production to make 25 million to 30 million consoles per year starting April 2018, the Journal said. This new rumor supports an earlier report that Nintendo would make 2 million Switch consoles per month.

The hybrid device that bridges the gap between an in-home console and a portable gaming rig was off to a rocky start when it arrived in March with a relatively steep price tag, a dearth of games and a stock shortage.

Now, the popularity of Super Mario Odyssey and a new deal with Hulu that streams your favorite shows on the Switch are giving the gadget sturdier footing.

Nintendo further hopes its Black Friday bundle will lure Mario fans to make the Switch switch.

Nintendo did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.