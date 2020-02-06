Nintendo on Thursday said the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China has delayed Switch production. Specifically, it's impacted the Animal Crossing version of the hybrid console -- Japanese preorders have been pushed from Feb. 8 to an undetermined date.
The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on delays to US or European shipments.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Nintendo confirms Switch production has been delayed by coronavirus
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.