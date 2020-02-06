CNET también está disponible en español.

Nintendo confirms Switch production has been delayed by coronavirus

Preorders for the Animal Crossing model were pushed back.

Japanese gamers may not get their Animal Crossing Switches as soon as they were hoping.

Nintendo on Thursday said the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China has delayed Switch production. Specifically, it's impacted the Animal Crossing version of the hybrid console -- Japanese preorders have been pushed from Feb. 8 to an undetermined date.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request  for comment on delays to US or European shipments.

This story will be updated shortly.