Nintendo's Brain Age for Switch comes west on Jan. 3, 2020

Brain Age for Nintendo Switch is coming west, with a new trailer revealing Jan. 3, 2020 as the UK release date. Like the Japanese version that came out last month, it features a bunch of people using the game's puzzles to keep their brains active.

The game includes "classic and new exercises" along with multiplayer options. It also uses some of the hybrid console's unique features -- the Joy-Cons' infrared sensors detect the shape of your hand in games of rock-paper-scissors and the number of fingers you're holding up to answer math questions. You can also write on the screen using a stylus.

The trailer doesn't mention pricing but notes that physical copies of the game include an official stylus, presumably tucked into the box. In Japan, it'll cost 3,480 yen (around $35) if you want the stylus and 2,680 yen (roughly $25) without. On its own, the stylus costs 864 yen (about $10).

The series kicked off with Brain Age: Train Your Brain in Minutes a Day on Nintendo DS in 2005.

The Switch game hits Japan on Dec. 27. Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the game's release in the US, or UK pricing.

