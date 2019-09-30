Nintendo brings beloved Brain Age to Switch

Nintendo revealed a fresh entry in the Brain Age series for Japan on Monday, with a trailer featuring a bunch of people playing it on the Nintendo Switch. It shows them using the game's puzzles to keep their brains active.

The game has multiplayer options and uses some of the hybrid console's unique features -- the Joy-Cons' infrared sensors detect the shape of your hand in games of rock-paper-scissors and the number of fingers you're holding up to answer math questions. You can also write on the screen using a stylus.

Nintendo/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

It'll cost 3,480 yen (around $32) if you want the official stylus, and 2,680 yen (roughly $25) without. On its own, the stylus costs 864 yen (about $8).

The series kicked off with Brain Age: Train Your Brain in Minutes a Day on Nintendo DS in 2005.

The Switch game hits Japan on Dec. 27. Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the game's release in the US or UK.

