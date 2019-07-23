Nintendo 'aware' of Switch Joy-Con 'drifting' issues that spurred lawsuit

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Nintendo revealed two new Switch models in July. The first being the more portable Switch Lite and the other a new version of the original console with a longer battery life. Some current Switch owners, however, aren't happy with the system's controller and an issue known as "drifting," which led to a lawsuit.

Law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith on Friday filed a lawsuit against Nintendo of America over Joy-Con "drifting." The complaint alleges that Nintendo marketed and sold the Switch and Joy-Con controllers despite being "aware of the defect through online consumer complaints."

Some Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons apparently don't return to center properly thus creating a constant input of a particular direction, or drifting. One thread on the Nintendo Switch subreddit had dozens of console owners complaining about the problem. One user mentioned that six of their eight Joy-Cons had the issue.

Nintendo of America says it is aware of the Joy-Con drift issue.

"At Nintendo, we take great pride in creating quality products and we are continuously making improvements to them," a Nintendo representative said in an emailed statement Tuesday. "We want our consumers to have fun with Nintendo Switch, and if anything falls short of this goal we always encourage them to visit http://support.nintendo.com so we can help."

On the official Nintendo support forums, there are dozens of threads from owners experiencing drifting on their Joy-Cons. One moderator advised users to follow the steps on how to fix Joy-Con drift on the company's support page.

A partner with the law firm behind the lawsuit says Switch owners have high expectations for Nintendo products.

"This drift issue simply prevents consumers from playing games in the way they are supposed to be able to on this device," Benjamin F. Johns, a partner at Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith said on Tuesday. "It is extremely frustrating and I can understand why so many people are upset. We look forward to prosecuting this case."

The firm has a signup page for Nintendo Switch owners who are experiencing similar problems with their Joy-Cons. They're seeking class-action status for the case, which was filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington at Seattle.

Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith didn't respond to a request for comment.

Originally published on July 22.

Update, July 23: Adds from Nintendo and law firm.

