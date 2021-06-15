Nintendo announces a new WarioWare game at E3

Nintendo hasn't brought Wario to Smash Bros. yet. But Wario's best game is coming to the Switch in the fall.
WarioWare: Get It Together is a new entry into Nintendo's extremely weird and wonderful WarioWare series, announced at Nintendo Direct during this year's virtual E3. WarioWare games are Game and Watch-inspired compilations of insane microgames, played very quickly. The last big WarioWare game came out on the 3DS in 2018, and this is the Switch's first entry.
WarioWare, like the cult hit Rhythm Heaven, is peak weird Nintendo. It looks like the same type of quick-play style and unpredictable oddities will be at play here.
WarioWare: Get It Together looks like classic retro-infused WarioWare, with an added two-player simultaneous mode that seems Switch-perfect. The game's coming September 10, and frankly, this is all the Wario I need in my life. More weird Nintendo, please.