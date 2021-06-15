Nintendo announces a new WarioWare game at E3

Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET

Nintendo hasn't brought Wario to Smash Bros. yet. But Wario's best game is coming to the Switch in the fall.

WarioWare: Get It Together is a new entry into Nintendo's extremely weird and wonderful WarioWare series, announced at Nintendo Direct during this year's virtual E3. WarioWare games are Game and Watch-inspired compilations of insane microgames, played very quickly. The last big WarioWare game came out on the 3DS in 2018, and this is the Switch's first entry.

WAHAHAHA!



Lightning-fast microgame mayhem comes to #NintendoSwitch in #WarioWare: Get It Together! For the first time, YOU control Wario and his colorful crew in either solo or 2-player coop. Available 9/10.



Pre-order: https://t.co/cPzMp5K37v pic.twitter.com/YuwIblXJiZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

WarioWare, like the cult hit Rhythm Heaven, is peak weird Nintendo. It looks like the same type of quick-play style and unpredictable oddities will be at play here.

WarioWare: Get It Together looks like classic retro-infused WarioWare, with an added two-player simultaneous mode that seems Switch-perfect. The game's coming September 10, and frankly, this is all the Wario I need in my life. More weird Nintendo, please.