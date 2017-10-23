Amazon

Can't get your hands on the SNES Classic? Consider picking up a Nintendo 3DS XL instead.

That's Nintendo's latest pitch to retro-hungry gamers. A version of the New Nintendo 3DS XL portable with a Super Nintendo paint job is now available for preorder exclusively on Amazon for $199. It appears a copy of the SNES-era Super Mario Kart is thrown in for good measure, too. According to the product page, it will be released on Nov. 27.

Before you click that preorder button, though, just keep one thing in mind: If you can live without the SNES exterior, you'd be better off getting the New Nintendo 2DS XL for $149, and investing the price difference in five or six 2DS/3DS-compatible classic Super Nintendo games, many of which go for $7.99 each.

