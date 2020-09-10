Ninja signs deal to stream on Twitch once again

Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Popular Fortnite streamer and esports gamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has signed a new multi-year deal to livestream exclusively on Twitch. The move comes after Microsoft shut down its game streaming service Mixer earlier this year.

"I really took my time to decide which platform was best and Twitch has been very supportive throughout this process and understanding my overall career goals," said Blevins in a release. "In this next chapter, I'm going to make it a point to elevate and bring more eyes to underrepresented creators. I am looking forward to working with Twitch to demonstrate how this amazing community of gamers can make a meaningful impact."

Ninja had over 14 million followers on Twitch before switching to Microsoft's Mixer in a $50 million 2019 exclusivity deal. Mixer shut down in June, freeing streamers like Ninja.

