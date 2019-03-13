Ninja reportedly made $1 million to stream Apex Legends at launch

Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Here's more evidence that the battle royale of battle royale games has begun.

Tyler Blevins, a famous gamer known as "Ninja," made a million dollars streaming himself playing Apex Legends, according to a Reuters' report on Wednesday.

Apex Legends, made by Respawn Entertainment and EA, gained 10 million players in the first 72 hours after it launched on Feb. 4. Ninja reportedly tweeted about Apex Legends on Feb. 5 and streamed himself to his more than 13 million followers on Twitch. He got paid about $1 for the promotion, Reuters said, citing an anonymous source.

This isn't Ninja's first time making millions streaming games online. He raked in nearly $10 million last year playing Fortnite.

Ninja didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The free-to-play battle royale game is similar to Fortnite and PUBG, which means the last one standing wins. But in Apex Legends, users can only play in squads and pick the character class that suits their style. The fighting styles and weapon choices are also fancier in Apex Legends than in the other two.

Apex Legends has gained a lot of attention in a very short time. Earlier this month, the game had already reached 50 million players since launch. Epic's Fortnite: Battle Royale counted 200 million players in a year. But Apex Legends may catch up soon.

