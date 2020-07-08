Ninja has started streaming Fortnite on YouTube

Sean Zanni/Getty Images

After Microsoft cshut down game streaming service Mixer, and asked its userbase to migrate to Facebook Gaming, Ninja, Mixer's most famous star, has begun streaming on YouTube instead.

Ninja teased his move to YouTube in a tweet that simply stated "One hour".

One hour — Ninja (@Ninja) July 8, 2020

In what was his first ever YouTube livestream, Ninja played Fortnite alongside other players Dr Lupo, TimTheTatman, and Courage.

Ninja, real name Richard Tyler Blevins, was a huge acquisition for Mixer when he left Twitch in August 2019. Back then Ninja had cited toxicity in Twitch chat channels as one of many reasons for leaving. With the closure of Mixer many speculated where Ninja would head next. He currently has under 15 million subscribers on Twitch, but close to 24 million subscribers on YouTube.

YouTube and Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, so no word yet on whether Blevins has an exclusive deal with YouTube, or we'll see him streaming on other services.