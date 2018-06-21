Ninja

Like most of the world, my drug of choice is coffee. And every time I drop a Keurig pod into the trash, I feel a little guilty. Like, someday we're going to be a living in a WALL-E-style wasteland of discarded-pod mountains.

But this isn't about environmentalism -- not entirely, anyway. It's about raising your coffee game, and getting a deal while you do it.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, aSavings (via Ebay) has the Ninja Coffee Bar with thermal carafe for $76.49 when you apply promo code PLAYFUL15 at checkout. It sells for at least $110 elsewhere. (Note: The listing page says "limited quantity available," and I have no idea what that quantity is.)

This drip-coffee maker lets you choose between four serving sizes: Individual cup, travel mug, half carafe and full carafe. The included carafe holds 43 ounces and promises to keep coffee hot for up to two hours.

The Ninja offers one-touch settings for classic, "rich" and over-ice brewing. It comes with a battery-powered milk frother and one of those fancy insulated tumblers (with straw) for drinking your cold-brew. Update: The frother is not battery-powered. My apologies for the error.

I haven't used this exact model, though I've tried a similar one (the one with the fold-out frother arm). It's definitely more versatile than your average Keurig and a lot easier on the environment.

Take note, though, that it earned 3.9 stars from Amazon customers, with reliability being cited as the main issue. (Not to keep ragging on Keurig, but those coffeemakers have plenty of problems as well. Just saying.) Ninja does provide a one-year warranty, and many credit cards will double that protection -- check with yours first to make sure it has that benefit. (Not sure what benefits your card offers? I highly recommend the Sift app, which will clue you in.)

If you've been thinking about a single-serve alternative to Keurig, but one that can also brew a small carafe, froth your milk and so on, this looks pretty compelling.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: One of my favorite services, Movies Anywhere, is offering a BOGO deal: Buy one comedy from Vudu, get "Bridesmaids" for free.

Unfortunately, the movie prices aren't listed anywhere -- you have to click through to Vudu before you see it -- but most seem to be $10. And "Bridesmaids" itself typically sells for at least $10.

As you might expect, I have some recommendations. You can't go wrong with the Jim Carrey classic, Liar Liar, which still holds up pretty well. And speaking of classics, look no further than the often-surreal, furiously hilarious Monty Python's Meaning of Life. Finally, what movie collection is complete without Shaun of the Dead?

(If you thought I was going to call out The Big Lebowski, sorry. Endlessly quotable though it may be, I find it overrated. We can still be friends, though, right?)

