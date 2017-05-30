Nikon offers cheap ultrawide-angle lens for entry dSLRs

Nikon

Nikon delivers a trio of new lenses aimed at very different types of photographers, from the budget-focused consumer to the quality-focused pro.

The AF-P DX Nikkor 10-20mm f4.5-5.6G VR's focal range overlaps somewhat with the typical 18-55mm kit lens, but if you've got one of the four-digit dSLR models, its aggressive $310 price is pretty attractive for fulfilling any wide-angle yen you have. It has the equivalent scene coverage of a full-frame 15-30mm model, which can spice up the look of your landscape and travel photography compared to the kit range or an all-in-one zoom. It can also focus as close as 8.6 inches/22 cm from the focal plane (so closer from the front of the lens). It's slated to ship in June.

I don't have pricing for non-US regions. That directly converts to £242 and AU$415, but actual prices may be higher.

At the other end of the spectrum, Nikon adds two lenses to its Gold Ring series: the AF-S Fisheye Nikkor 8-15mm f3.5-4.5E ED, its first fisheye zoom, and the AF-S Nikkor 28mm f1.4E ED, which rounds out its line of professional f1.4 primes.

The fisheye covers a 180-degree angle of view at its widest, with a vignette, of course, and which covers the frame more as you zoom in.

Both lenses incorporate the features of the Gold Ring line, including a fluorine coating to protect the front element, Nikon's Nano Crystal coating to minimize fringing and internal reflections, a weather-and-dust resistant magnesium-alloy construction, an electromagnetic diaphragm (for faster and smoother exposure adjustments), and in the case of the 28mm, a nine-blade aperture.

The 28mm will ship in June for $2,000, while you can get your hands on the fisheye now -- at least in the US -- for $1,250. I don't have pricing or availability for other regions, but those translate to about £1,560/AU$2,680 and £975/AU$1,675, respectively.