Nikon is streaming free photography classes throughout April

Joshua Goldman/CNET

Camera and optics corporation Nikon has announced it will stream free online photography courses throughout the month of April. These classes run between 15 minutes and well over an hour, and visitors to the site usually have to pay for each individual class. But Nikon's note on the page says, given the uncertainty of the times, the company's mission remains "to empower creators.... We can do that by helping creators stay inspired, engaged and growing."

These classes are another example of the free services companies are offering to make hunkering down during the coronavirus crisis a little easier.

Nikon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.