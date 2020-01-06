CNET también está disponible en español.

Nikon Coolpix P950 brings fresh features to one of the last great megazooms

This story is part of CES 2020, our complete coverage of the showroom floor and the hottest new tech gadgets around.

Digital point-and-shoot cameras used to be a huge part of CES, but those days are long gone. Still, Nikon announced an update is coming to its 83x zoom Coolpix P900. The new P950 is mostly the same as its predecessor, hence only the minor name change, and still uses the same lens that starts at an ultrawide 24mm and ends in an astounding 2,000mm. It's paired with the same small 1/2.3-inch 16-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor, too. 

What's new is that you can capture video in 4K Ultra HD resolution and capture raw images, which means you can likely rescue some fine image details from the grasp of Nikon's heavy-handed noise reduction.

Nikon also added a larger, higher-resolution electronic viewfinder; a hot shoe that also works with its DF-M1 Dot Sight (great for birding); a mic jack for using an external mic; and Nikon's SnapBridge wireless system for transferring shots to your phone for sharing.

The Nikon Coolpix 950 arrives in February for $800. If none of that sounds necessary for your needs, Nikon will sell current P900 stock until it's gone, and it can be found for less than $500.

