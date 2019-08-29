Nike's newest Adapt Huarache sneakers can lace up through Siri

Nike

Nike is continuing to build out its line of Adapt line self-lacing shoes, and its newest models take the futuristic technology to another level. Voice control via Siri.

On Thursday, Nike announced a revamp of the Huarache, a shoe first unveiled in 1991, called the Adapt Huarache. Taking "loose inspiration from its namesake," the new 2019 version of the sneakers combines elements of the Huarache's design with the company's FitAdapt motorized lacing tech that we've seen in recent years in shoes such as the Adapt BB.

A companion app will allow owners to customize the color of the LEDs on the bottom of the shoe and new integration with Siri and the Apple Watch will allow you to control the shoes with your voice or from your wrist, including loosening the laces.

No pricing was announced, but given that the Adapt BB retailed for $350, they likely won't be cheap. The shoes will be available on Sept. 13 on Nike's Snkrs website and Sneakrs app as well as "at select retailers."