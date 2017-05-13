Nike

Nike released a series of iPhone 7 cases made out of sneaker soles, complete with the treads. Each is based on an iconic sneaker's outsole, are made out of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and are purported to be capable of protecting your iPhone 7 from most drops and scratches.

There are two outsole iPhone cases: the Nike Air Force 1 case and the Nike Roshe case. The Air Force 1 case is available only in blue and is defined by the same unique deep ridges found on the tread of the actual sneaker.

The Roshe case comes in crimson and mint green (Nike calls it "Green Glow"). The Roshe case has the same famous waffle pattern found on Nike's running shoes. No word if the cases will be available in other colors in the future.

Both cases retail for $35 and are available only in the US (sorry).

Nike is known for its sneakers, such as the classic Air Jordans. But the shoe company also takes a lot of pride in what's on the bottom of its swoosh-adorned footwear. The treads can be viewed as both a symbol of technology (Lunarlon) and works of art. So in some ways, it makes sense that the company would try to leverage its engineering and design efforts into something you don't actually wear on your feet.

