Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Nike/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

We haven't a clue how to solve something? Along comes a scientist to offer a fine solution.

And so it is in the latest Nike ad, which posits a world that's stopped spinning.

Some might muse the world is currently spinning too much. In this scenario, though, it's stopped turning on its axis.

Bill Nye, known as the Science Guy, seems to have the same idea as a lone female runner who begins what is often called these days "a movement."

"The idea is that the power of the foot will propel the planet back into its proper motion," explains Nye, while twirling a globe on TV.

More and more joggers join the original runner as she goes, with everyone moving in the same direction. Which is both charming and idealistic. They're doing this to save the world. Ah, if only this could happen.

Here, the Science Guy, also host of the Netflix show "Bill Nye Saves the World," is in exalted company.

We see retired Laker Kobe Bryant, soccer stars Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, "Stranger Things" actor Sadie Sink and even comedian Kevin Hart all joining in and jogging in.

It's heartening science is being given such a prominent place next to one of the world's most famous brands, when it seems to struggle to win the ear of some of the most famous governments.