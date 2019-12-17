Night mode could actually be worse for your sleep pattern, study finds

Patrick Holland/CNET

Your phone's blue light might not be disrupting your sleep pattern after all, University of Manchester scientists said Monday -- or at least disrupting it less than night mode does. According to the research, reported earlier Tuesday by The Guardian, looking at cooler-colored lights in the evening and warmer colors in the daytime "may be more beneficial to our health." The body clock uses the dim and blue appearance of twilight to determine when to sleep, they say.

"Technologies designed to limit our evening exposure to blue light, for example by changing the screen colour on mobile devices, may therefore send us mixed messages," the university said Monday. "This is because the small changes in brightness they produce are accompanied by colours that more resemble day."

The impact on sleep patterns is weaker when using phone displays with blue colors than it is with bright yellow colors, they found by testing brightness and colors on mice.