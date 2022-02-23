Nier: Automata Anime Adaptation in Development

Platinum Games

Androids 2B, 9S and A2 are heading to the small screen. Nier: Automata is receiving an anime adaptation, animation studio Aniplex confirmed in a Twitter announcement on Wednesday. The news arrived to mark the celebration of the video game's five-year anniversary on Feb. 23. Developed by Platinum Games and Square Enix, Nier: Automata is a role-playing game that's sold more than 6 million copies globally.

Set in a dystopian world, the story features a set of android soldiers sent to fight machine invaders who have taken over Earth. The game has since become a cult hit.

