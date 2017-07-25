Nielsen to track YouTube TV and Hulu watching now too

Getty Images

Welcome to the 21st Century, Nielsen.

The TV viewership tracking company said Tuesday it will showing tallies of viewers who watch shows on Hulu and YouTube TV in addition to its ratings data.

"We are proud to be able to deliver this solution to our clients as part of our commitment to provide trusted, independent measurement of the evolving modern media landscape," said Megan Clarken, president of product leadership at Nielsen, in a statement. She added in interviews with other publications that this marks a big step for the industry.

Two years ago, Nielsen began offering ways for producers and programmers to track viewers across desktop and mobile devices under some circumstances, such as by offering ads that are the same as on television. Nielsen's already been tracking viewing from Sling TV, Sony's PlayStation Vue and CBS All Access (CBS is the parent company of CNET).