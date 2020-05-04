CNET también está disponible en español.

Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic the Tiger King in first TV role

New eight-episode series is based on a Texas Monthly magazine article.

Joe Exotic, left, will be played in a new show by Nicolas Cage, seen at right in 1997's Con Air.

Get ready for still more Tiger King. Actor Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic, the Oklahoma big-cat park owner whose story captivated a coronavirus-stricken nation, in an upcoming eight-episode scripted series, a representative for Cage confirmed on Monday. It will be the first television role of Cage's five-decade acting career. 

Cage's rep declined to go into detail about the show, but Variety reports that the series is based on the Texas Monthly magazine article Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild, by Leif Reigstad, and that it's not yet known where or when the show will air.

Cage, 56, won the best actor Academy Award for 1995's Leaving Las Vegas. His other films include Adaptation, Moonstruck, Raising Arizona, Face/Off and the Ghost Rider and National Treasure films. His quirky persona and looks, as well as his unusual film choices, make him an apparent natural to play Joe Exotic, who's now serving a 22-year prison sentence in Texas. Cage's name often came up in dream casting articles for a scripted Joe Exotic story -- including CNET's version.

More Tiger King

Dan Lagana, whose quirky Netflix mockumentary American Vandal was a Netflix hit in 2017, will serve as showrunner. Cage had been in talks to play the lead role since April, The Hollywood Reporter reports

Social-media users seemed enthused about Cage taking on the role. In the Netflix series, Joe Exotic was proud of his blond mullet, and Cage sported a great mullet in 1997's Con Air.

"I don't know why we're gonna get a scripted Tiger King series with Nicolas Cage playing Joe Exotic (there's already a documentary series out there) - but I'm for sure checking out Nic's mullet," wrote one Twitter user.

Since the March 20 debut of Netflix's docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, the life and times of Joe Exotic have turned into a hot Hollywood property. Netflix added an aftershow episode hosted by Joel McHale, producer Rick Kirkham offered a pay-per-view special, the Investigation Discovery network is planning a series, and there's even another miniseries. 

NBC Universal has optioned a popular podcast about Joe Exotic and has cast Saturday Night Live comedian Kate McKinnon as Joe's nemesis, animal activist Carole Baskin.

