Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic the Tiger King in first TV role, report says

Courtesy Netflix

Get ready for still more Tiger King. Actor Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic, the Oklahoma big-cat park owner whose story captivated a coronavirus-stricken nation, in an upcoming eight-episode scripted series, Variety reported on Monday. It would be the first television role of Cage's five-decade acting career.

Variety reports that the series is based on the Texas Monthly magazine article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild," by Leif Reigstad, and that it's not yet known where or when the show will air.

Cage, 56, won the best actor Academy Award for 1995's Leaving Las Vegas. His other films include Adaptation, Moonstruck, Raising Arizona, Face/Off and the Ghost Rider and National Treasure films. His quirky persona and looks, as well as his unusual film choices, make him an apparent natural to play Joe Exotic, who's now serving a 22-year prison sentence in Texas. Cage's name often came up in dream casting articles for a scripted Joe Exotic story -- including CNET's version.

Dan Lagana, whose quirky Netflix mockumentary American Vandal was a Netflix hit in 2017, will serve as showrunner. Cage had been in talks to play the lead role since April, The Hollywood Reporter reports. A spokesman for Cage didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since the March 20 debut of Netflix's docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, the life and times of Joe Exotic have turned into a hot Hollywood property. Netflix added an aftershow episode hosted by Joel McHale, producer Rick Kirkham offered a pay-per-view special, the Investigation Discovery network is planning a series, and there's even another miniseries.

NBC Universal has optioned a popular podcast about Joe Exotic and has cast Saturday Night Live comedian Kate McKinnon as Joe's nemesis, animal activist Carole Baskin.