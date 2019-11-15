Nicolas Cage reportedly in talks to play Nicolas Cage in movie about Nicolas Cage

Touchstone Pictures

No one can play Nicolas Cage better than Cage himself. So it makes sense the eclectic actor is in talks to play a version of himself in the upcoming movie Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Lionsgate is in final negotiations to pick up the movie written by Tom Gormican (That Awkward Moment) and Kevin Etten (Ghosted), with Gormican attached to direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie is apparently about Nic Cage trying to land a coveted role in a new Quentin Tarantino movie. Cage's character is also trying to keep his teenage daughter happy.

But the unusual part of the film, according to reports, is that Cage also occasionally talks to an egotistical 1990s version of himself who mocks him for not being famous as well as for making too many low-budget movies during his acting career.

Cage's character is also struggling with a ton of debt, so he agrees to appear at the birthday party of a Mexican drug cartel member who's a huge fan, and wants Cage to see his own movie script he's written.

No word yet on whether any other actors are being considered for the movie.

Lionsgate didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.