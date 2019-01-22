Parts of Niagara Falls park freeze into otherworldly ice landscape

Niagara Falls State Park

The giant spinning ice disc of Westbrook, Maine has some stiff winter-phenomenon competition from Niagara Falls. A prolonged streak of frigid temperatures along the border of the US and Canada has left parts of Niagara Falls State Park in New York fantastically frozen.

The park posted a Facebook video tour of the scenery on Tuesday showing a layer of snow and ice all around the rushing water at the top of the falls. The park included a one-word caption: "Frozen."

Visitors to the falls are reveling in the exotic sights. Instagram user Inge Groot reported a temperature of -25 Celsius (-13 Fahrenheit) in a post on Monday showing a snow-covered view of the Canadian side of the falls.

While it looks like Queen Elsa of Arendelle could break out into song at any minute, the falls themselves aren't frozen solid. "Surface water and mist in the air turns to ice, but there is still plenty of water flowing," says the Niagara Falls tourism site.

Niagara Parks in Canada shared a visitor's look at the falls from its Journey Behind the Falls tour.

For a wintry blast from the past, it's worth looking at an interesting image from the US Library of Congress archives. Dated to around 1883, it shows people gathered at the base of the partially frozen American Falls in New York.

Enlarge Image George Barker/Library of Congress

The winter of 2019 doesn't look quite as dramatic as the view from the late-1800s, but the falls have still transformed into an even more magical place thanks to a scenic coating of ice and snow.