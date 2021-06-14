NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: How to watch Islanders vs. Lightning, Canadiens vs. Golden Knights without cable

After two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, four teams remain. In one semifinal series, the New York Islanders are up 1-0 against the Tampa Bay Lightning after winning Game 1 on Sunday. In the other semifinal, the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights begin their seven-game series on Monday.
The Lightning are looking to repeat as NHL champions, while the Islanders haven't reached the NHL Finals since 1984. It's been nearly as long a drought for the Canadiens, who haven't been back to the Finals since hoisting the Cup in 1993. The upstart Golden Knights reached the Finals three years ago in their inaugural season.
Here's how hockey fans in the US can watch.
What's the schedule for the NHL playoffs?
Most of the semifinal games will be broadcast on NBCSN, with four shown on USA Network. In addition, NBC's standalone streaming service, Peacock, will show all of the semifinal games. All times are in ET.
Monday, June 14
Game 1: Montreal at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. on Peacock/NBCSN
Tuesday, June 15
Game 2: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. on Peacock/NBCSN
Wednesday, June 16
Game 2: Montreal at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. on Peacock/NBCSN
Thursday, June 17
Game 3: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. on Peacock/USA Network
Friday, June 18
Game 3: Montreal at Las Vegas, 8 p.m. on Peacock/USA Network
Saturday, June 19
Game 4: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. on Peacock/USA Network
Sunday, June 20
Game 4: Montreal at Las Vegas, 8 p.m. on Peacock/NBCSN
Monday, June 21
Game 5*: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. on Peacock/NBCSN
Tuesday, June 22
Game 5*: Montreal at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. on Peacock/NBCSN
Wednesday, June 23
Game 6*: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. on Peacock/NBCSN
Thursday, June 24
Game 6*: Montreal at Las Vegas, 8 p.m. on Peacock/USA Network
Friday, June 25
Game 7*: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. on Peacock/NBCSN
Saturday, June 26
Game 7*: Montreal at Las Vegas, 8 p.m. on Peacock/NBCSN
* if necessary
How can I watch the Stanley Cup playoffs without cable?
You don't need cable or satellite TV to watch the action on the ice. All of the major live TV streaming services include NBCSN and USA Network. If you don't want to subscribe to a live TV streaming service, you can use Peacock to watch the games.
Peacock offers three tiers: a limited free plan and two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. You need one of the Premium plans to watch Stanley Cup Playoff games live and full-game replays, though highlights are available on the free tier. Read our Peacock review.
Sling TV's $35-a-month Blue package includes NBCSN and USA Network.
FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes NBCSN and USA Network and CNBC.
YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBCSN and USA Network.
Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes NBCSN and USA Network
AT&T TV's basic $70-a-month package includes NBCSN and USA Network.
