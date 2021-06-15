NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: How to stream Islanders vs. Lightning, Canadiens vs. Golden Knights

After two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, four teams remain. In one semifinal series, the New York Islanders are playing the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the other semifinal pits the Montreal Canadiens against the Vegas Golden Knights. The winner of each seven-game series advances to the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Lightning are looking to repeat as NHL champions, while the Islanders haven't reached the NHL Finals since 1984. It's been nearly as long a drought for the Canadiens, who haven't been back to the Finals since hoisting the Cup in 1993. The upstart Golden Knights reached the Finals three years ago in their inaugural season.

The games are broadcast nationally on NBCSN and USA Network -- both available on live TV streaming services -- and fans can also stream them live on Peacock starting at $5 per month. Here's everything you need to know.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

What's the schedule for the NHL playoffs?

After the first round, the Golden Knights and Islanders both lead their series 1-0. Here's the remaining games in each series. All times are in ET.

Tuesday, June 15

Game 2: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. on Peacock/NBCSN

Wednesday, June 16

Game 2: Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m. on Peacock/NBCSN

Thursday, June 17

Game 3: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. on Peacock/USA Network

Friday, June 18

Game 3: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. on Peacock/USA Network

Saturday, June 19

Game 4: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. on Peacock/USA Network

Sunday, June 20

Game 4: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. on Peacock/NBCSN

Monday, June 21

Game 5*: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. on Peacock/NBCSN

Tuesday, June 22

Game 5*: Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m. on Peacock/NBCSN

Wednesday, June 23

Game 6*: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. on Peacock/NBCSN

Thursday, June 24

Game 6*: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. on Peacock/USA Network

Friday, June 25

Game 7*: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. on Peacock/NBCSN

Saturday, June 26

Game 7*: Montreal at Vegas, 8 p.m. on Peacock/NBCSN

*If necessary.

How can I watch the Stanley Cup playoffs without cable?

You don't need cable or satellite TV to watch the action on the ice. All of the major live TV streaming services include NBCSN and USA Network. If you don't want to subscribe to a live TV streaming service, you can use Peacock to watch the games.

Peacock offers three tiers: a limited free plan and two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. You need one of the Premium plans to watch Stanley Cup Playoff games live and full-game replays, though highlights are available on the free tier. Read our Peacock review.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Blue package includes NBCSN and USA Network. Read our Sling TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes NBCSN and USA Network and CNBC. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBCSN and USA Network. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes NBCSN and USA Network Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV's basic $70-a-month package includes NBCSN and USA Network. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

