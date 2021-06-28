NHL Stanley Cup Finals: How to stream Canadiens vs. Lightning

It's a battle of north and south in the Stanley Cup Finals, as the Montreal Canadiens take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning are looking to repeat as NHL champions, while the Canadiens are back in the Finals for the first time since they hoisted the Cup in 1993. The best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals begin Monday.

The first two games will be shown on NBCSN with the remainder of the series broadcast on NBC. Both channels are available on live TV streaming services. Fans can also stream the first two games live on Peacock starting at $5 per month. Here's everything you need to know.

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

What's the schedule for the Stanley Cup Finals?

The Lightning has the home-ice advantage by virtue of finishing the regular season with a better record than the Canadiens. The series opens in Tampa Bay for the first two games before heading to Montreal for games three and four. Here's the full schedule. All times are in ET.

Monday, June 28

Game 1: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. on NBCSN/Peacock

Wednesday, June 30

Game 2: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. on NBCSN/Peacock

Friday, July 2

Game 3: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. on NBC

Monday, July 5

Game 4: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. on NBC

Wednesday, July 7

Game 5*: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. on NBC

Friday, July 9

Game 6*: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. on NBC

Sunday, July 11

Game 7*: Canadiens at Lightning, 7 p.m. on NBC

*If necessary.

How can I watch the Stanley Cup Finals without cable?

You don't need cable or satellite TV to watch the action on the ice. All of the major live TV streaming services include NBC and NBCSN. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries NBC in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the games on NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

You can also use NBC's streaming service, Peacock, but it will show only the first two games of the series.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Blue package includes NBC and NBCSN, but NBC is available in only a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV's basic $70-a-month package includes NBC and NBCSN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

Peacock offers three tiers: a limited free plan and two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. You need one of the Premium plans to watch the first two Stanley Cup Finals games live and full-game replays, though highlights are available on the free tier. Read our Peacock review.

