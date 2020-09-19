The NHL Finals matchup is set. After the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs with 24 teams in two hub cities, two warm-weather teams remain, which seems fitting for a hockey playoffs that got underway in August. The Dallas Stars won the Western Conference in five games against the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights, and the Tampa Bay Lightning took six games to get by the New York Islanders in the East.

The Stars and Lightning will play in the hub city of Edmonton in a seven-game series for the right to hoist the Stanley Cup. It'll be the second Stanley Cup championship in franchise history for either team. The puck drops for Game 1 on Saturday. Here's what cord-cutters need to know to watch all the Stanley Cup Finals action.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

How can I watch the NHL Finals without cable?

The best-of-seven series starts Saturday, and Game 7 will be played, if necessary, on Sept. 30. Five games are scheduled to be broadcast on NBC, with games 2 and 3 on NBCSN. Here's the TV broadcast schedule (all times ET):

Game 1: Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC

Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC Game 2: Monday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. on NBCSN

Monday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. on NBCSN Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on NBCSN

Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on NBCSN Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC

Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC Game 5*: Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. on NBC

Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. on NBC Game 6*: Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. on NBC

Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. on NBC Game 7*: Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. on NBC

(*if necessary)

You don't need cable or satellite TV to watch the Stanley Cup Finals on NBC and NBCSN. Both channels are offered on all five of the major live TV streaming services. Not every service carries your local NBC station, however, so check the links below to make sure.

Alternatively, if you live in an area with good reception, you can watch most of the series -- all but games 2 and 3 -- on NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Sling Blue package includes NBC and NBCSN, but NBC can be watched live only in a handful of markets. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T Now TV Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes NBC and NBCSN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

FuboTV costs $60 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Click here to see which local networks you get. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

