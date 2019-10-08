NHL 2019: How to watch hockey games without cable

Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

The puck has dropped on another NHL season. The 2019-2020 NHL season got underway with the St. Louis Blues raising their first-ever Stanley Cup championship banner and Gritty turning 1.

The season will feature games in Sweden and three outdoor games in Regina, Saskatchewan; Dallas, Texas; and the U.S. Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The regular season ends on April 4.

Here's what cord cutters need to know to watch all of the action on the ice this winter in the US.

NHL on TV

Following your favorite team is easy if you live in its TV market. Fans will generally find their local team's games on a regional sports network (RSN) -- a regional Fox Sports or NBC Sports channel in most cases. (There are a few independent sports networks such as Altitude that carry Colorado Avalanche games, or MSG Network for New York Rangers games.) You'll need a cable or satellite TV subscription to tune into your regional Fox Sports or NBC Sports network.

Select NHL games are also broadcast nationally on NBC, NBCSN, NHL Network and ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus is ESPN's standalone streaming service. It requires no contract and costs $5 a month or $50 a year.

NHL online

You've got two options for watching your favorite NHL team's games live day in and day out without a cable TV subscription: buy an NHL.tv subscription or subscribe to a live TV streaming service that carries the team's RSN. The former only works if you follow an out-of-market team, and the latter is better if you are a fan of the local team.

With NHL.tv, your local team's games are blacked out, along with any nationally televised games. You can watch all out-of-market games (except nationally televised games) for $145 for the season (or $25 a month), or you can sign up to watch only your favorite out-of-market team's games for $116 for the year.

Depending on where you live, one of the major live TV streaming services could carry the local RSN that broadcasts your local team's games. Not every service carries every RSN or local network such as NBC, however, and some teams aren't available on any live TV streaming service, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries the network you want in your area.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection.



You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Chromecast.



You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones, tablets and computer browsers.



You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.



All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

If you live in your favorite team's TV market, see below for your streaming options. I've also included information for NBC, NBCSN and NHL Network for national hockey broadcasts.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Sling Blue package includes local NBC Sports RSNs but not Fox Sports RSNs. Sling Blue also includes NBCSN. NBC is also a part of Sling Blue but can be watched live in only a handful of markets. The $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on includes NHL Network.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox and NBC Sports RSNs. It also features NBC and NBCSN but not NHL Network.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox and NBC Sports RSNs, both NBC and NBCSN, but not NHL Network.

AT&T Now TV Now's $50-a-month Plus package includes NBC and NBCSN but you'll need to spring for the $70-a-month Max package to also receive your local Fox or NBC Sports RSN. Neither plan features NHL Network.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes NBC and NBCSN. The $55-a-month Core plan adds your local Fox or NBC Sports RSN as well as NHL Network.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes Fox and NBC Sports RSNs, both NBC and NBCSN, but not NHL Network.