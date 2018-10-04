NHL 2018-19: When the puck drops, how to watch and more

The NHL 2018-19 season kicked off on Wednesday with the reigning champion Washington Capitals hosting the Boston Bruins and hoisting their first Stanley Cup banner.

The season will feature games in Sweden and Finland and two outdoor games at Notre Dame and Philadelphia, before it concludes on Apr. 6. Here's what you need to know to watch all of the action on the ice this winter in the US.

NHL on TV

Following your favorite team is easy if you live in its TV market. Fans will find their local team's games on a regional sports network (RSN) -- a regional Fox Sports or NBC Sports channel in most cases. (There are a few independent sports networks such as Altitude that carry Colorado Avalanche games, or MSG Network for New York Rangers games.) You'll need a cable or satellite TV subscription to tune into your regional Fox Sports or NBC Sports network.

NHL online

You've got two options for streaming NHL games live online: buying an NHL.tv subscription or subscribing to a streaming service. The former only works if you follow an out-of-market team, and the latter is better if you are a fan of the local team.

With NHL.tv, your local team's games are blacked out, along with any nationally televised games. You can watch all out-of-market games (except nationally televised games) for $140 for the season (or $25 a month), or you can sign up to watch only your favorite out-of-market team's games for $110 for the year.

If you live in your favorite team's TV market, these are your streaming options:

Sling TV

Sling TV's $25-a-month Sling Blue package includes your local Fox Sports and NBC Sports RSN. Click here to check to see which RSNs Sling carries in your area.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes both Fox and NBC RSNs.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes both Fox and NBC RSNs. Get the details about YouTube TV's available networks here.

DirectTV Now

DirectTV Now's $40-a-month package includes your local NBCSN. Click here to check to see which Fox RSNs it carries in your area.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Core plan includes your local Fox Sports RSN, and the $10-a-month Sports Pack add-on adds your NBCSN channel.

FuboTV

Sports-centric streaming service FuboTV costs $40 for the first month before jumping up to $45 a month and includes both Fox and NBC RSNs.