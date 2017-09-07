NFL's Antonio Brown sells new touchdown dance to Destiny 2

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Destiny 2/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

The NFL wants to be a little more user-friendly this season, which started on Thursday.

It's trying fewer ad breaks and even shorter ads in order to make the 12 minutes in which the ball is actually in play more exciting.

It's also allowing players to celebrate with a certain level of exuberance, including snow angels and even using the ball as a prop.

Perhaps being called the No Fun League got to sensitive NFL entrails.

So here is Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown presenting his new touchdown dance for the season and simultaneously selling it to Destiny 2.

Some might think the Activision game, which launched on Wednesday with a plea to save puppies, isn't entirely NFL-friendly.

After all, it involves a lot of shooting, killing and other abject unpleasantness that so pleases certain minds.

Still, here's Brown dancing away, with a Destiny 2 inhabitant trying to mimic his moves.

All seems to go well, until Brown devolves to twerking. This seems to confuse, or perhaps even revolt, the alien gentlebeing.

The Steelers begin their season on Sunday at the regularly hapless Cleveland Browns. This might give the Steelers star an opportunity to unveil his moves for a live audience.

I wonder if he'll choose to change into some sort of Destiny 2 costume the minute he scores a touchdown.

You can't take brand synergy too far, you know.

Especially when the average career span of an NFL player is around 3.3 years.