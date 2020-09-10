NFL 2020: How to watch Texans vs. Chiefs tonight on NBC without cable

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the schedules for the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS (plus nearly everything else), but the NFL still plans to go ahead with its 2020 campaign. The lead-up to the season, however, has been anything but normal. A number of players have opted out, all preseason games have been canceled and training camps opened late, so teams will go right from practice to week 1 of the regular season.

Ahead of a full Sunday of games, Thursday brings the first look at what football will be like in this new normal when the Houston Texans head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT) on NBC.

There are plenty of unknowns about what football in 2020 will look like. Here is what we know ahead of Thursday's opening night game.

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

When does the NFL season start?

The NFL regular season is set to begin on Thursday, Sept. 10 with the Houston Texans visiting the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT) on NBC.

Where will games be played?

The current plan is for teams to play their games as scheduled in their respective home stadiums.

Will fans be allowed in?

This is one of the big wildcards. There is no clear answer, with some teams planning to open with fans and some without.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Aug. 17 that the Chiefs plan to host their home opener with 22% capacity at Arrowhead Stadium, which would equate to roughly 16,800 fans.

Other teams, including the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears, have said that they plan to host their respective home openers without fans in the stands. This so far seems to be a team-by-team, city-by-city situation that is subject to a lot of change before the games kick-off.

How can I watch the NFL?

Assuming the 2020 NFL season goes ahead, you can expect to watch it in a number of different locations, including on CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, the NFL Network and NFL RedZone. (Editor's note: CNET, like CBS, is owned by ViacomCBS.)

The NFL will also once again broadcast 11 games on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch. The full list of dates and games for that platform are:

Oct. 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears

Oct. 15: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Oct. 22: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Oct. 29: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Nov. 5: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Nov. 12: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Nov. 19: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Dec. 3: Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens

Dec. 10: New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams

Dec. 17: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Dec. 25: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

As for catching every game, a number of live-TV streaming services offer broadcast networks or the NFL Network and RedZone. Exact channels may also vary based on where you live.

FuboTV costs $60 a month for its Standard plan and includes CBS, Fox and NBC plus ESPN and the NFL Network. An $11-a-month Sports Plus add-on will let you get RedZone, and FuboTV will also stream the Fox Thursday Night Football games in 4K. Click here to see which local channels you get.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes all the channels NFL fans need: CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. It also recently added the NFL Network and an option for RedZone, right in time for the new season.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. The NFL Network and RedZone are not available here.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $55-a-month Plus package includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. The NFL Network and RedZone are not available.

Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $30-a-month Blue plan and $30-a-month Orange plan, which forces NFL fans into a tricky decision or encourages them to spring for both at $45 a month. Sling Blue includes NBC and Fox. Sling Orange includes ESPN. Sling TV doesn't offer CBS, RedZone or the NFL Network, but its packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live.

CBS All Access costs $6 a month and will let you watch the games being broadcast on your local CBS station on Sundays if you live in one of these 206 markets where the service offers live TV. It makes for a good add-on for Sling TV subscribers, who don't get CBS.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

What happened to the preseason?

The NFL canceled the entire 2020 preseason in July, with teams focusing on doing their own training camps to prepare for the upcoming season.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Will the NFL move some Sunday games to other days?

This seems possible, especially if college football doesn't happen or is scaled back significantly. The NFL has been rumored to be looking at moving some games to Saturday if college football gets canceled, but this is still very much an unknown. Some of the Power 5 college football conferences still currently plan to play games this fall.

The NFL would potentially need to seek government approval if it did want to move games to Friday or Saturday nights due to Chapter 32 of the United States Code that was designed to keep those nights free from September through December for high school and college football.

Which players are sitting out?

Like other sports, a fair amount of NFL players have opted out of the 2020 season. Here are a few of the notable players not participating this year, with a larger list available at ESPN:

Patrick Chung, S, New England Patriots

Dont'a Hightower, LB, New England Patriots

Marqise Lee, WR, New England Patriots

Marquise Goodwin, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Devin Funchess, WR, Green Bay Packers

Geronimo Allison, WR, Detroit Lions

C.J. Mosley, LB, New York Jets

Nate Solder, OT, New York Giants

Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs



