NFL 2020: How to watch Bills vs. Broncos, Panthers vs. Packers and more Week 15 without cable

Despite sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks that caused a handful of teams to have their schedules adjusted, the 2020 NFL season remains doggedly on track as we enter the final three weeks of the regular season. After the Chargers pulled off another close AFC West win on Thursday night, the NFL puts on its first Saturday doubleheader of the season. The Bills visit the Broncos at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT), followed by the Panthers at the Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT). Both games are available exclusively on NFL Network and compete directly against the ACC and SEC college football title games.

The NFL schedule picks up again on Sunday with a full slate of games, many featuring teams still angling for a playoff berth. Among the highlights are the Chiefs and Saints at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT) on CBS and the Sunday night game between the Browns and the Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT) on NBC.

Here's how to watch the action, as well as RedZone and the rest of the NFL season, without cable.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

How can I watch the NFL without cable?

You can stream the 2020 NFL season, no cable required, on any live-TV streaming service that carries channels with live games. Numerous such services offer broadcast networks like CBS, NBC and Fox as well as ESPN, the NFL Network and NFL RedZone. Exact channels may also vary based on where you live, but the best services for NFL fans are YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Thursday Night Football is also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video (so long as you ), Twitch or the Yahoo Sports or NFL apps. Fox and the NFL Network broadcast Thursday Night Football games as well.

For those looking for a different experience, Fox will be streaming its Thursday night games in 4K on FuboTV (as well as offering the 4K feed on certain cable and satellite providers). Amazon, meanwhile, will be adding the option to choose from a variety of different announcers in its Prime Video app, so you have options just in case Fox's Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't to your liking.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes all the channels NFL fans need: CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. There's also an option for RedZone for an extra $11 a month. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

FuboTV costs $65 a month for its Family plan and includes CBS, Fox and NBC plus ESPN and the NFL Network. An $11-a-month Sports Plus add-on will get you into the RedZone, and FuboTV will also stream the Fox Thursday Night Football games in 4K. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $55 a month (the price increases to $65 tomorrow) and includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. The NFL Network and RedZone aren't available from this service.

AT&T TV basic, $60-a-month Plus package includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. The NFL Network and RedZone are not available.

Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $30-a-month Blue plan and $30-a-month Orange plan, which forces NFL fans into a tricky choice or encourages them to spring for both at $45 a month. Sling Blue includes the NFL Network, NBC and Fox as well as the option to add RedZone through the Sports Extra add-on for $10 per month. Sling Orange includes ESPN. Sling TV doesn't offer CBS, but its packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live.

CBS All Access costs $6 per month and will let you watch the games being broadcast on your local CBS station on Sundays if you live in one of these 206 markets where the service offers live TV. It makes for a good add-on for Sling TV subscribers, who don't get CBS.

All of the services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

As mentioned above, the NFL is continuing to stream games live on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch. The full list of remaining dates and games for that platform is:

Dec. 25: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (note this Christmas Day matchup is on a Friday)

Dec. 26: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (this game is on Saturday night and will be exclusive to Prime Video and Twitch outside the teams' respective home markets)

Jan. 10: AFC Wild Card playoff game that also airs on CBS

Finally, cord-cutters can receive free local CBS, Fox and NBC broadcasts using an over-the-air antenna.

When did the NFL season start?

The NFL regular season began on Thursday, Sept. 10, with the Houston Texans visiting the Kansas City Chiefs.

Where are games being played?

Teams play their games as scheduled in their respective home stadiums.

Are fans allowed in?

Some teams allow fans and some do not.

The Chiefs, for example, hosted their home opener on Sept. 10 with 15,895 fans in attendance, 21% of Arrowhead's capacity.

Other teams, including the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears, hosted their respective home openers without fans in the stands in Week 2. This so far has been a team-by-team, city-by-city situation that is subject to change throughout the season.

What happened to the preseason?

The NFL canceled the entire 2020 preseason in July, with teams focusing on doing their own training camps to prepare for the upcoming season.

Which players are sitting out?



Like in other sports, a fair amount of NFL players have opted out of the 2020 season. Here are a few of the notable players not participating this year, with a larger list available at ESPN: