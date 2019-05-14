Next Nintendo Direct will focus on Super Mario Maker 2

Nintendo

The next Nintendo Direct will feature Super Mario Maker 2, the sequel to its DIY Mario game.

Nintendo tweeted Tuesday that Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch will take center stage in Wednesday's Nintendo Direct, which is its video series dedicated to announcing or previewing new games.

Tune in on Wednesday, May 15 at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET for a roughly 15-minute presentation packed with information all about #SuperMarioMaker2 for #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/YUEDCzKQO4 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2019

When Nintendo announced Super Mario Maker 2 back in February, the company offered a trailer to get fans excited. The video showed custom content based on Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 3 and Super Mario World, which were included in the first game, and new content based on New Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario 3D World.

Wednesday's Nintendo Direct will start at 3 p.m. PT on the company's website and on Twitch and YouTube. The game is set for release on June 28.

