We'll see the next version of an Xbox, currently referred to by the code name Scarlett, in 2020.
That's the time frame given in a report from Thurott.com, at least, which also says Scarlett's actually a family of devices.
We know there's a new Xbox console on the horizon, though Microsoft hasn't given an official timeline.
"Our hardware team... is deep into architecting the next Xbox consoles," said Phil Spencer during Microsoft's press conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. He promised that the team will continue to "deliver on our commitment to delivering the benchmark on console gaming."
Microsoft declined to comment on the news. You can read all our E3 coverage here.
E3 2018: Everything you need to know
E3 2018 coverage at CNET: All of our E3 2018 coverage in one place.
E3 2018 coverage at GameSpot: Wall-to-wall coverage of the show from our sister site, GameSpot.
E3 2018 coverage at Giant Bomb: Still more commentary and news from E3, from our colleagues at Giant Bomb.
E3 2018
-
reading•Next Microsoft Xbox could be slated for 2020
-
Jun 12•Nintendo at E3 2018: Fortnite here now, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate arrives Dec. 7
-
Jun 12•E3 2018: Fortnite on Nintendo Switch available at 10 a.m. PT
-
Jun 12•E3 2018: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate includes every single character
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.