Next iPad Pro will feature mini-LED displays, Apple analyst Kuo predicts

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple could incorporate mini-LED displays in its iPad and MacBook products sooner than initially expected, according to a research note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported by MacRumors. Kuo predicts the first set of displays that'll be mass-produced at the end of this year will be for the next iPad Pro.

Epistar was presumed to be the exclusive supplier of mini-LED chips for Apple products next year, Kuo said, but Sanan Optoelectronics has had "better than expected development on the technology and will also begin supplying Apple in 2021 rather than the previously estimated timeframe of 2022," MacRumors notes.

That increased supply and competition between suppliers will reportedly lower Apple's cost for mini-LED displays dies from $75-$85 to approximately $45. Therefore, Kuo predicts, mini-LED tech will show up in around 30 to 40% of iPad shipments and 20 to 30% of MacBook shipments next year. Previous estimates for both lineups were at 10 to 20%, MacRumors reports.

In a follow-up report, Kuo added that Epistar will still be Apple's initial partner for mini-LED chips, but Sanan and other suppliers "should be able to quickly join Apple's supply chain," according to MacRumors.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.