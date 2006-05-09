Next-gen console specs at a glance

Pricing and availability for the next-generation video game consoles: Microsoft's Xbox 360, Sony's PlayStation 3 and Nintendo's Wii.

Console Price Availability Optical media Memory Chip Microsoft Xbox 360 without HDD $299 Available DVD with possible add-on HD DVD 512MB GDDR Three-core custom IBM PowerPC; each core at 3.2GHz 500MHz ATI graphics processor Microsoft Xbox 360 with 20GB HDD $399 Available DVD with possible add-on HD DVD 512MB GDDR Three-core custom IBM PowerPC; each core at 3.2GHz 500MHz ATI graphics processor PlayStation 3 with 20GB HDD $499 Nov. 17, 2006 Blu-ray 256MB of 700MHz GDDR 3; 256MB of XDR Cell Processor 3.2GHz RSX GPU PlayStation 3 with 60GB HDD $599 Nov. 17, 2006 Blu-ray 256MB of 700MHz GDDR 3; 256MB of XDR Cell Processor 3.2GHz RSX GPU Nintendo Wii N/A Q4 2006 N/A 512MB flash memory IBM "Broadway" 729MHz Graphics processor being developed with ATI

Correction: An original version of this chart contained mischaracterizations on several specifications. The corrected information is above.