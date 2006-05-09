Next-gen console specs at a glance

A correction was made to this story. Read below for details.
Pricing and availability for the next-generation video game consoles: Microsoft's Xbox 360, Sony's PlayStation 3 and Nintendo's Wii.
|Console
|Price
|Availability
|Optical media
|Memory
|Chip
|Microsoft Xbox 360 without HDD
|$299
|Available
|DVD with possible add-on HD DVD
|512MB GDDR
|Three-core custom IBM PowerPC; each core at 3.2GHz
500MHz ATI graphics processor
|Microsoft Xbox 360 with 20GB HDD
|$399
|Available
|DVD with possible add-on HD DVD
|512MB GDDR
|Three-core custom IBM PowerPC; each core at 3.2GHz
500MHz ATI graphics processor
|PlayStation 3 with 20GB HDD
|$499
|Nov. 17, 2006
|Blu-ray
|256MB of 700MHz GDDR 3; 256MB of XDR
|Cell Processor 3.2GHz
RSX GPU
|PlayStation 3 with 60GB HDD
|$599
|Nov. 17, 2006
|Blu-ray
|256MB of 700MHz GDDR 3; 256MB of XDR
|Cell Processor 3.2GHz
RSX GPU
|Nintendo Wii
|N/A
|Q4 2006
|N/A
|512MB flash memory
|IBM "Broadway" 729MHz
Graphics processor being developed with ATI
Correction: An original version of this chart contained mischaracterizations on several specifications. The corrected information is above.
