Next-gen console specs at a glance

Pricing and availability for the rival game consoles: Microsoft's Xbox 360, Sony's PlayStation 3 and Nintendo's Wii.

A correction was made to this story. Read below for details.

ConsolePriceAvailabilityOptical mediaMemoryChip
Microsoft Xbox 360 without HDD$299 AvailableDVD with possible add-on HD DVD512MB GDDRThree-core custom IBM PowerPC; each core at 3.2GHz

500MHz ATI graphics processor

Microsoft Xbox 360 with 20GB HDD$399 AvailableDVD with possible add-on HD DVD512MB GDDR Three-core custom IBM PowerPC; each core at 3.2GHz

500MHz ATI graphics processor

PlayStation 3 with 20GB HDD$499 Nov. 17, 2006Blu-ray256MB of 700MHz GDDR 3; 256MB of XDR Cell Processor 3.2GHz

RSX GPU

PlayStation 3 with 60GB HDD$599 Nov. 17, 2006Blu-ray256MB of 700MHz GDDR 3; 256MB of XDR Cell Processor 3.2GHz

RSX GPU

Nintendo WiiN/AQ4 2006N/A512MB flash memoryIBM "Broadway" 729MHz

Graphics processor being developed with ATI

 
Correction: An original version of this chart contained mischaracterizations on several specifications. The corrected information is above.
