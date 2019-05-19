Your next Game of Thrones: Epic books coming to the screen

Once the Game of Thrones is finally played out, how will you fill your time?

You could watch some of the best fantasy and action TV shows already available, or you could go back to George R.R. Martin's novels when he gets round to completing the Song of Ice and Fire series that inspired HBO's smash hit. But then what?

Luckily there's no shortage of epic fantasy, sci-fi and thriller books being adapted into movies and TV shows in the coming months and years. From beloved classics to contemporary best-sellers, these are some of the adaptations that will challenge Game of Thrones' crown to become your new obsession.

Dune

The cult 1984 movie and 2000 miniseries have their fans, but in November 2020 we're being treated to a new big-screen version of Frank Herbert's classic novel. In the far future of humanity, Duke Leto Atreides and his son Paul battle over life-giving spice with the venal Baron Harkonnen on the desert world of Arrakis. After reimagining Blade Runner 2049, acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve takes on another sci-fi classic with the help of a galaxy of stars: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem are among those involved.

Foundation

Isaac Asimov's seminal Foundation series is coming to Apple's streaming service, Apple TV Plus. Beginning as a series of short stories in 1942, the Foundation books make up a vast, dense sci-fi saga about scientists trying to stave off an oncoming dark age. The 10-episode series is being developed by Josh Friedman, the man behind the Terminator TV series, and David Goyer, co-writer of the Dark Knight movies.

Who Fears Death

Game of Thrones fans will be interested to know George R.R. Martin is an executive producer on HBO's show based on the 2015 novel by Nnedi Okorafor. The post-apocalyptic afrofuturist story follows young Onyesonwu on a quest to find her father -- a sorceror who raped her mother. It's being adapted by Twilight Zone writer Selwn Seyfu Hinds.

Good Omens

David Tennant and Michael Sheen are perfectly cast as a demon and an angel throwing a wrench in the works of the apocalypse in Good Omens on Amazon. The miniseries is based on the devilishly funny 1990 novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman about the delightful shenanigans that ensue when the antichrist accidentally grows up with the wrong family. While many others on this list are still in development, Good Omens premieres soon, on May 31.

Lord of the Rings

Amazon paid a quarter of a billion dollars for the rights to a new TV show based on JRR Tolkien's Lord of the Rings stories, because who hasn't looked at Peter Jackson's movie series and thought, yeah it's OK but it could be longer. Rumors suggest Amazon Video's series could be set in the distant history of Middle-earth, years before the events of The Hobbit, The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King. We'll find out in 2021.

The Rook

Young Myfanwy Thomas can't remember why she's woken up surrounded by dead bodies. But it's probably got something to do with a secret service for humans with weird abilities in this supernatural spy thriller based on the novel by Daniel O'Malley. Emma Greenwell, Joely Richardson and Olivia Munn star in this TV show premiering on Starz June 30.

Armada

The runaway success of Ernest Cline's novel Ready Player One guaranteed his next book, Armada, was bought by Universal Pictures before it was even published. The book follows high school student Zack Lightman as he suspects his favorite online game is a sophisticated simulator training him to face a very real alien invasion.

Gormenghast

It was adapted by the BBC in 2000, but this time Neil Gaiman and Akiva Goldsman are involved in a new adaptation of the baroque novels by Mervyn Peake. Murder and betrayal ensue as the rightful heir Titus Groan to Castle Gormenghast challenges the scheming Steerpike.

His Dark Materials

Forget the underwhelming 2007 movie version of The Golden Compass. This planned BBC adaptation is a TV show, which should give the space and depth for a satisfying take on Philip Pullman's novels Northern Lights, The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass. Steered by some of the producers behind Doctor Who, the story follows young Lyra in an adventure spanning twisted parallel versions of our reality. Logan's Dafne Keen stars as Lyra with James McAvoy and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Kingkiller Chronicle

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and cult director Sam Raimi are reportedly overseeing TV and movie adaptations of this recent series by author Patrick Rothfuss. First released in 2007, The Name of the Wind and sequel The Wise Man's Fear recount the memoirs of musician and magician Kvothe. Like Game of Thrones, the final book, called The Doors of Stone, has yet to be published.

Consider Phlebas

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos gave a personal stamp of approval to the announcement that Amazon's streaming service is adapting Iain M. Banks' 1987 novel, the first in the Culture series. These weighty space opera stories are set in a utopian society in which civilizations awkwardly co-exist with each other and with artificial intelligence, while spaceships have names like "Prosthetic Conscience" and "No More Mr Nice Guy."

Game of Thrones prequel

OK, so maybe nothing can replace Game of Thrones. If only Westeros will do, HBO has you covered with a planned Game of Thrones prequel series set centuries before the hit show.