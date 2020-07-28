Next Batman animated movie is an interactive film where you can kill Robin

TellTale Games

The trailer for Batman: Death in the Family is out now from DC, and it's got a Black Mirror: Bandersnatch twist to make the movie interactive. The film is an animated retelling of 2010's Batman: Under the Red Hood, CNET sister site Comicbook.com reported Tuesday, but this time you get to choose what happens next -- including whether Batman's sidekick Robin dies.

DC did the same thing back in the '80s, when it let fans decide whether Robin lives or dies in the comics by calling a 1900 number. This led to the original "Death in the Family" storyline where Jason Todd/Robin was beaten to death by The Joker and subsequently resurrected as the Red Hood vigilante.

Warner Bros. Animation says the animated movie will consist of five shorts, and will launch on Blu-ray and streaming in the fall. You'll get to choose Batman's adventure via your remote control, and the movie has several different endings.

"In the new animated presentation, the infamous murder of Batman protégé Jason Todd will be undone, and the destinies of Batman, Robin and The Joker will play out in shocking new ways as viewers make multiple choices to control the story," Warner Bros. said in a statement.

Batman will be voices again by Bruce Greenwood, young Jason Todd by Vincent Martella, The Joker by John DiMaggio, Talia al Ghul by Zehra Fazal and Two-Face by Gary Cole.

Read more: Every streaming service ranked: Disney Plus vs. Netflix vs. Amazon Prime vs. Peacock vs. Hulu



