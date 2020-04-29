CNET también está disponible en español.

Next Assassin's Creed setting is being slowly revealed in this livestream

Watch artist BossLogic create a piece that will answer the question of where the next Assassin's Creed will be set.

When this illustration is done, folks will know where the next Assassin's Creed will be set. 

 Screenshot/CNET

The setting of the next Assassin's Creed video game is being revealed in a livestream, Wednesday.

Those curious about where and when in time the upcoming installment will take place can tune into platforms like Twitch, YouTube,  Twitter, or Facebook to see artist BossLogic working on a piece of art that will give fans the answer. 

The Assassin's Creed franchise is an action-adventure series from Ubisoft  about a sect of robed assassins who fight a group called the Templars across history.

This new release will follow 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

CNET's Sean Keane contributed to this report. 