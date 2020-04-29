Next Assassin's Creed setting is being slowly revealed in this livestream

The setting of the next Assassin's Creed video game is being revealed in a livestream, Wednesday.
Those curious about where and when in time the upcoming installment will take place can tune into platforms like Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, or Facebook to see artist BossLogic working on a piece of art that will give fans the answer.
The Assassin's Creed franchise is an action-adventure series from Ubisoft about a sect of robed assassins who fight a group called the Templars across history.
This new release will follow 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
CNET's Sean Keane contributed to this report.
