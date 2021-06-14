Next Apple Watch will reportedly get a speed boost, improved display

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

The rumored upcoming Apple Watch -- likely the Apple Watch Series 7 -- will get a faster processor, better wireless connectivity and an updated screen, according to a report Monday from Bloomberg. The tech giant also has new health sensors planned for the Apple Watch, but those reportedly won't make it into this year's model.

The next Apple Watch will feature ultra-wideband functionality, thinner display borders and a "new lamination technique that brings the display closer to the front cover," according to Bloomberg. The company has been testing a body temperature sensor, but that is reportedly more likely to land in the 2022 model.

Also for 2022, Apple reportedly plans to introduce a follow-up for the entry-level Apple Watch SE as well as a new model targeting extreme sports athletes, in addition to updating its main Apple Watch line. The extreme sports model may be branded as an "explorer" or "adventure" edition, according to Bloomberg.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

