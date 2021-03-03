Next Apple Pencil rumored to get a glossy refresh

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple is rumored to release new iPad Pro models soon, and now it looks like the tech giant might have a new Apple Pencil in the works as well. A purported image of the third-generation Apple Pencil was posted to Twitter by a leaker known as Mr. White.

The image, which was spotted earlier by MacRumors, appears to show an Apple Pencil 3 sporting a glossy white finish and a notably larger tip component than previous generations of the stylus. The redesigned tip may hint at new functionality coming to the next Apple Pencil, but the external design doesn't give away many clues.

The $129 Apple Pencil 2 was released in 2018, with a sleeker matte design than the original Apple Pencil. It also snaps magnetically onto an iPad Pro, charging wirelessly when attached.

As MacRumors notes, Mr. White has a reasonably solid track record of leaking Apple devices before they're released, including images of the iPhone 12 Mini's display and the back glass of the iPhone 12 Pro.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

