News publishers join Epic Games in asking Apple for lower App Store fees

Enlarge Image Angela Lang/CNET

For the second week in a row, Apple is being asked to cut down its App Store fees. After Fortnite-publisher Epic Games sued Apple last week in a confrontation over the 30% tax Apple charges to developers on its App Store, trade organization Digital Content Next, which represents publishers including the New York Times, the Washington Post and CNET parent company ViacomCBS, want that 30% fee dropped to 15%.

Though it comes a week after Fortnite was kicked off the App and Google Play stores for flouting the 30% fee by creating a direct-to-Epic payment system within the Fortnite app, Digital Content Next's request was actually inspired by Amazon. Documents released as part of an antitrust Congressional hearing in late July, which included the CEOs of Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google-owner Alphabet, revealed that Apple takes a 15% cut of Amazon's App Store revenue for Prime Video, rather than the standard 30%.

This lead the Digital Content Next's CEO, Jason Kint, writing an open letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

"We would like to know what conditions our members -- high quality digital content companies -- would need to meet in order to qualify for the arrangement Amazon is receiving for its Amazon Prime Video app in the Apple App Store," the letter reads. This is partially in reference to Apple CEO Tim Cook saying during the aforementioned hearing that such a deal was open to any developer is "available to anyone meeting the conditions."

Apple's 30% fee means that nearly a third of every newspaper subscription sold through an iPhone or iPad app would go to the tech giant.

"Apple's 'non-negotiable terms' have been an issue for some time," DCN said on Thursday. "That fee reduces earnings potential for app developers while also driving up prices for consumers... Apple takes 30% of the sale of, say, a $25 newspaper subscription. It also takes 30% for the sale of a $500 newspaper subscription. Thus, the more the publisher is able to charge for its service then the more Apple benefits, despite providing the same service."

Kint's open letter adds: "The terms of Apple's unique marketplace greatly impact the ability to continue to invest in high-quality, trusted news and entertainment particularly in competition with other larger firms. In keeping with your statement to the Committee, I ask that you clearly define the conditions that Amazon satisfied for its arrangement so that DCN's member companies meeting those conditions can be offered the same agreement."

Digital Content Next represents dozens of influential publishers beyond the ones listed above. Disney, the BBC, ESPN, Fox News, The Economist, New Yorker publisher Conde Nast, The Guardian and NPR are among its members. Apple was contacted for comment but did not immediately respond.