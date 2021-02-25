News flash: Xbox Series X available today at Walmart, stock very limited (of course)

Walmart is at it again. According to a company representative, the retailer will have the Xbox Series X available for online-only sales today, Feb. 25, starting at noon PT (3 p.m. ET). For how long? Every time inventory drops in at any store, it's generally gone within the hour. But at least you can try your luck.

From what we've been able to determine, the restock applies only to the Xbox Series X All Access, which allows you to finance the console over 24 months without any interest charges. (It also includes a subscription to Xbox Game Pass.)

Looking for other retailers? Check for restocks at Amazon, GameStop and Target here.

The Series X is the premium Xbox, offering 1TB of storage, a Blu-ray drive and support for full 4K resolution. The All Access option gets you a console for nothing down up-front and $35 per month for 24 months.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET This is Microsoft's top-of-the-line console equipped with four times the processing power of the Xbox One. It has a Blu-ray drive and 1TB of solid-state storage and can output in 4K resolution. Read our Xbox Series X review.

Now playing: Watch this: PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: the ultimate comparison

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.